GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were shot in Greensboro on Friday during a drive-by shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:43 p.m. officers responded to I–40 eastbound between Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road when they were told about a drive-by shooting.

Officers found one victim in their vehicle who had been shot in the leg and another victim who was shot in the shoulder.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray Honda Accord driven by a female with a male passenger.

The investigation is ongoing.