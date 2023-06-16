GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Workers finished installing the final permanent outdoor patios in downtown Greensboro today but not all of them are quite ready to enjoy yet.

Out of 13 outdoor dining patios installed this week, less than a handful have furniture yet, and that’s by design. Downtown Greensboro Incorporated wanted to give local businesses time to see the patios completed and then order furniture of their choosing.

The $400,000 project is a big investment into the heart of downtown Greensboro and business owners hope it’s one that really adds to the city’s culture.

Matt Kibel spent all day finishing the installation of the permanent patios.

“There’s no on-site welding, there’s no nuts and bolts, everything really really just clips together like a lego set,” said Kibel with Modstreet, the Durango, Colorado company tasked with completing the project.

“We love being able to contribute to downtown communities like this to where you really bring in that outdoor culture and atmosphere,” said Kibel.

Before people can enjoy the patios, they do have to be checked over one more time. They already made one minor change. These ramps extended a bit too far onto the sidewalk. That has now been fixed, and all patios are wheelchair accessible.

I sat down with one couple enjoying the patios Friday night.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea, couple things, it gets people outside which they need to do, and then number two, it gives a sense of community as people gather in an outdoor space and talk to each other and people walking down the sidewalk,” said Tom Paulsen, dining with his wife.

Business owners like Jonathan Southall at XO Social Lounge say more than restaurants will benefit.

Southall expects customers will love a cocktail with a side of fresh air.

“I think it adds a nice dynamic and a nice touch to downtown, when it comes to the summertime, everybody wants to be outside,” he said.

Each business will pick out its own furniture and customize its patio to its specific needs.

The folks at downtown Greensboro Incorporated tell me they believe the final checks on all the newly completed patios will be done in the next couple of days and you should see furniture and patio seating popping up next week.