GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) –Greensboro is bringing back outdoor dining patios but with more style.

DGI has partnered with Modstreet of Durango, Colorado, for the construction of 13 outdoor dining patios to be installed. The project started on Monday by placing its first patio right next to Lewis and Elm.

City folks said patios should be completed within four days. Residents like Elizabeth Espinoza are excited to see the new project.

“I think is very different. I think is going to be successful. People need to be outside, feel fresh and have a great weather,” Espinoza said.

These patios will replace the temporary outdoor dining areas installed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary patios were removed at the beginning of June.

Folks downtown could notice traffic cones blocking parking spaces. Some folks are not bothered by the fact that these patios will take up space.

“Finding parking last night to our apartment … was hard but not impossible. A little patience, and you can find it,” Espinoza said.

These patios will be in front of the following restaurants and staples:

‘Cille and ’Scoe

Blue Denim

Cheesecakes by Alex

Crafted, Green Bean

Grey‘s Tavern

Lao

Lewis and Elm

Little Brother

Los Chicos

Natty Greene’s

Stumble Stilskins

White & Wood

“I personally am very excited about the prospect … Adjustment might be made based on feedback from residents,” said resident Rohit Singh.

Adjustments are being made such as adding safer barriers that withstand vehicle impacts of up to 30 miles per hour.

Each patio will allow restaurant owners to add an additional eight to 12 dining seats based on the size of their patio.

DGI is funding the majority of this project with some additional assistance from the City of Greensboro. In all, the patios cost a total of $430,700.

This is the largest lump-sum investment DGI has ever made in the downtown community.

“Downtown feels more like a kind of a hybrid between a residential and commercial neighborhood. I am hoping this seating will create more community, more conversation, more opportunity for people watching and feel more connected to the city,” Singh said.

The outdoor seating should be ready by the Juneteenth holiday weekend.