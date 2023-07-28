GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash in Greensboro has knocked power out for hundreds of Duke Energy customers.

According to officials, the crash happened on Randleman Road around 2:30 a.m. Crews remain on the scene because some city equipment and utility poles were damaged in the crash.

Police say a car crash led to downed power lines on Randleman Road between Kirkland Street and Mystic Drive, and the road is closed while crews work on the damage. Two people were in the car and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police aren’t sure what caused the crash.

Duke Energy shows more than 600 customers without power.

Drivers should take an alternate route while Randleman Road is closed between Kirkland Street and Mystic Drive.