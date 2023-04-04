GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash knocked down utility poles and left some people without power in Greensboro early Tuesday morning.

According to Greensboro Police Department, a vehicle crashed into power poles, knocking down lines and traffic signals, and closing East Gate City Boulevard between Sevier Street and High Street. Bennett Street is also closed between Bragg Street and Gorrell Street.

Police say that it appears to be a hit-and-run situation. The vehicle seems to have been left at the scene of the crash.

Duke Energy is showing around 40 customers without power.

They do not have an estimated reopening time for the road and drivers should avoid this area.