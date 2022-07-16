GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of West Gate City Boulevard are closed following a crash that lead to downed power lines, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The closure is in effect between the intersections of Farmington Drive and Oakwood Drive.

Closed area of West Gate City Boulevard (Google Maps)

The closure was first reported at 6:17 a.m. on Saturday.

There is no information available at this time on if there were any outages caused by the crash. There is also no word on what caused the crash or the condition of anyone involved.

GPD recommends using caution and using alternate routes when traveling through the area.