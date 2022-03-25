GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you want to be in the room where it happens?

Now you might have a chance! Hamilton opens at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has announced a digital lottery for Hamilton tickets.

Hamilton opens on April 6 in Greensboro, and now a limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.

The lottery opens Friday at 10 a.m. and closes on Thursday, Mar 31 at noon for performances from April 6-13. After that, subsequence lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the Thursday before the upcoming performance.

You can get information about how to enter the lottery by downloading the official Hamilton app.

HOW TO ENTER

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets.

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.