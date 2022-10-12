Donald Trump Jr. waves at campaign rally before President Donald Trump appears Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Former President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. will campaign alongside Ted Budd, who is running for Richard Burr’s Senate seat, at a “Keep NC Red” rally in Greensboro.

The Greensboro rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at Illuminating Technologies.

Trump Jr., the former president’s oldest son, has been a vocal supporter of his father’s political efforts as well as Republican candidates. And this will not be his first time in North Carolina’s political arena, previously appearing for ‘Make American Great Again’ events in 2020 and a campaign rally in Lexington in 2018.

The appearance comes a month after the former president stumped for Budd at a rally in Wilmington.

Budd, who has represented the 13th Congressional District since 2016, and Cheri Beasley, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, have been locked in a virtual tie in their bids to replace retiring Republican Richard Burr of Winston-Salem, a race Democrats see as key in their efforts to maintain control of the Senate. Libertarian Shannon Bray, a Department of Defense employee from Apex, and Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh, a retired State Department employee from Wake Forest, also are on the ballot.

Following his appearance in Greensboro, Budd will head to Edenton to tour the town with the Edenton mayor.