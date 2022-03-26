GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Spring is here, and that means it’s time for spring cleaning and redecorating.

From Friday, March 25, through Sunday, March 27, the Greensboro Coliseum will be filled with possibilities for the Southern Ideal Home Show.

Ati Williams, star of HGTV’s DC Flippers, will appear on Friday and Saturday to talk about what is and isn’t worth your money.

Tiny House Community Development will give you a chance to see tiny homes currently in construction by students at four local schools.

And you can explore the feature garden created by Dixon & Company Inc. that highlights the latest trends in landscaping.

The show will be open at the following times:

Friday, March 25, 2022: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 26, 2022: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 27, 2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Adult tickets, valid for one-day admission, are available for $10 at the door or $8 online. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Visit the Greensboro Idea Home Show website for more details.