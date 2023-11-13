GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — The developer for a West Friendly Avenue proposal in Greensboro plans to host a community meeting on Monday.

“This rezoning decision will forever shape the layout of Friendly Avenue,” said Nikki Kohut, who lives on West Friendly Avenue.

She’s just one neighbor concerned about development along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro.

Hundreds of people who live in the neighborhood are expected to pack a community meeting about the proposal on Monday night.

Developer Glenn Drew proposed building 22 townhomes on his property.

Drew’s attorneys tell FOX8 that because of previously scheduled commitments, Drew will not be at the meeting. But his attorneys, the designer and other members of the building team are expected to share details with the community.

The people who live in the neighborhood, say they hope to come up with a compromise tonight.

“Please slow down. You have not won your zoning yet,” Kohut said. “Please stop and meet with us … face to face. Let us work through a mediator with a plan that will work for the neighborhood.”

This is the second proposal from Drew. The first one had 26 townhomes. He withdrew it and changed it to 22 townhomes, hoping to alleviate neighbors’ concerns, but they say it isn’t enough.

“Why do they have to do it here?” said Andrew Aronson, who lives in the neighborhood. “You’ve got one way in and one way out on perhaps the busiest road or one of the busiest roads in Greensboro.”

The group is concerned the tree canopy would be destroyed, the water retention pond is too close to the road, a 35-foot setback is not enough and the density of townhomes on about four acres of land.

“I guess one of the key issues is this is setting a precedent for the area,” said another neighbor, John Drinkard.

Drew’s attorney Jamey Lowdermilk told FOX8 that the tree canopy would be preserved to the extent possible, all buildings would not exceed 35 feet in height and would offer two-and three-bedroom layouts with one-or two-story floor plans.

Currently, the land is zoned for residential single-family housing.

“That’s what this is about. It’s maintaining the cohesion of our neighborhood,” Aronson said.

Lowdermilk released the following statement:

The Hutchinson court development team looks forward to showcasing the beautiful townhomes proposed for 4000 West Friendly Avenue, which townhomes align with the character of surrounding neighborhoods and would provide much needed housing options within the city. we also look forward to correcting misconceptions about Hutchinson court at tonight’s meeting. –Jamey Lowdermilk

The meeting starts at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m.

No decisions will be made tonight. One week from Monday on Nov. 20, the Greensboro Planning and Zoning Commission will host a public hearing and vote on the re-zoning.