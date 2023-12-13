GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many think that it is necessary to either make the trek to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) or Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to make it to your destination without a layover.
However, Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) does offer direct flights to several major travel hubs.
Atlanta (ATL)
PTI offers nonstop flights to Atlanta through Delta Air Lines.
Charlotte (CLT)
Despite it being a very short drive away, PTI does offer nonstop flights to Charlotte through American Airlines.
Chicago (ORD)
PTI offers nonstop flights to Chicago through both American Airlines and United Airlines.
Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW)
PTI offers nonstop flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport through American Airlines.
Denver (DEN)
PTI offers nonstop flights to Denver through United Airlines.
Detroit (DTW)
PTI offers nonstop flights to Detroit through Delta Air Lines.
Miami (MIA)
PTI offers nonstop flights to Miami through American Airlines.
New York City (LGA)
PTI offers nonstop flights to two airports in the New York/New Jersey area, the first being to LaGuardia Airport through American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.
Newark (EWR)
PTI offers nonstop flights to Newark Liberty International Airport through United Airlines. EWR is located just 9 miles away from Manhattan.
Orlando (SFB)
PTI offers nonstop flights to Orlando through Allegiant Air.
Philadelphia (PHL)
PTI offers nonstop flights to Philadelphia through American Airlines.
Tampa/Clearwater/St. Petersburg (PIE)
PTI offers nonstop flights to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport which serves the Tampa Bay Area through Allegiant Air.
Washington-Reagan (DCA)
PTI offers nonstop flights to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia through American Airlines.
PTI offers one-stop destinations to many more cities and airports across the nation.
Visit the route map section of the PTI website to learn more.