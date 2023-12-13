GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many think that it is necessary to either make the trek to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) or Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to make it to your destination without a layover.

However, Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) does offer direct flights to several major travel hubs.

PTI offers nonstop flights to Atlanta through Delta Air Lines.

Atlanta skyline. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Despite it being a very short drive away, PTI does offer nonstop flights to Charlotte through American Airlines.

USA, North Carolina, Charlotte, elevated view of the city skyline from Route 74, dawn.

PTI offers nonstop flights to Chicago through both American Airlines and United Airlines.

PTI offers nonstop flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport through American Airlines.

View of the Dallas skyline through the Horseshoe Highway built to upgrade the congested interchange in downtown Dallas. (Getty Images)

PTI offers nonstop flights to Denver through United Airlines.

The Denver skyline with a lightning bolt traveling over it during a storm. (Getty Images)

PTI offers nonstop flights to Detroit through Delta Air Lines.

FILE – The city of Detroit’s skyline is shown July 18, 2013, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

PTI offers nonstop flights to Miami through American Airlines.

FILE – In an aerial view, the City of Miami skyline, where many renters reside in the apartment buildings on September 29, 2021, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

New York City (LGA)

PTI offers nonstop flights to two airports in the New York/New Jersey area, the first being to LaGuardia Airport through American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

PTI offers nonstop flights to Newark Liberty International Airport through United Airlines. EWR is located just 9 miles away from Manhattan.

Newark, NJ, skyline on a hazy night with Verrazano Narrows Bridge in the background.

PTI offers nonstop flights to Orlando through Allegiant Air.

Eola Park in Orlando, Florida. (Getty Images)

PTI offers nonstop flights to Philadelphia through American Airlines.

Philadelphia skyline reflected on Schuylkill River at dusk, Pennsylvania, USA

PTI offers nonstop flights to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport which serves the Tampa Bay Area through Allegiant Air.

The skyline of downtown Tampa on the Hillsborough River under a blue sky

PTI offers nonstop flights to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia through American Airlines.

A brilliant, bright orange sky appears at sunset over the Potomac River as a plane lands at Reagan National Airport

PTI offers one-stop destinations to many more cities and airports across the nation.

Visit the route map section of the PTI website to learn more.