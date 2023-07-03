GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The scorching temperatures in Greensboro on Sunday reached the mid-90s, accompanied by a heat index soaring into the hundreds. Despite the blistering heat, residents found relief at LeBauer Park, where the annual Bluegrass and Biscuits event took place.

Families flocked to the park’s splash pads, allowing their children and even furry companions to jump around and beat the heat. As parents looked on from the shade, they appreciated the free and convenient opportunity to cool off.

Sarah Combs, who visited LeBauer Park with her family, said, “Today is just about spending time with my baby, and we brought them out here today because it’s free. We can sit in the shade and it’s just a perfect distance to watch them play and cool off.”

The fun at LeBauer Park extended beyond the splash pads with LeBauer Park’s Bluegrass and Biscuits event. Visitors gathered in shaded areas, ate biscuits and quenched their thirst with plenty of water as the sound of bluegrass music filled the air.

Andy Eversole, a bluegrass musician, revealed his secret to staying hydrated during the performance.

“Mainly gravy. I’ve just been eating a lot of gravy from the biscuits, and it’s been keeping me hydrated,” Eversole shared with a smile.

Performers at the event faced an intriguing challenge, as Eversole explained, “The main thing I worry about is my equipment, the instruments. Like if you leave your guitar, fiddle or banjo out in the sun too long, it will melt. I’ve seen things pop off because the wood expands.”

Despite the heat, attendees remained in good spirits, relishing the opportunity to enjoy great music and create lasting memories. One family even brought their four-month-old baby, Milo Mercurio, to experience the joy of live music.

Dominic Mercurio, Milo’s dad, said, “He’s a big music fan. We listen to music every single day. We’re all out here trying to stay cool, and so the easiest way for us to do that with the baby and to stay hands-free is this nice little fan and sun hat we have here.”

Ensuring Milo’s comfort, Dominic added, “He would let us know if he was too hot. He’s a good sport. I keep an eye on him and my hands on him to make sure he doesn’t get overheated or anything.”

As temperatures continue to rise this summer, it’s crucial to stay hydrated and take precautions to beat the heat. Whether seeking fun at splash pads like those in LeBauer Park or enjoying events with shaded areas, staying cool and safe should be a top priority for those outside.