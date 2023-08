GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place on Thursday morning.

At around 10:12 a.m. on Thursday, deputies came to the Wellsley Drive.

Deputies say that one person is dead. Guilford County EMS has confirmed to FOX8 that another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

