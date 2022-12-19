GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family’s apartment cleaned out because of a giant mix-up.

A company their apartment complex hired entered the wrong unit and went to work. The manager of the company brought in tells FOX8 it was not their fault.

The couple’s beds were taken, and items that cost thousands of dollars are destroyed, so they can’t get them back.

One added challenge in this is the couple is deaf. FOX8 went through an interpreter to speak to them on Monday.

“My husband and I were really shocked. We looked up, and they’re taking out all our things,” Joy Ojo said. “The landlord said…’I made a mistake. They were supposed to go to a different apartment and not your place.'”

On Dec. 5 when Joy came home from picking up her kids from school, she saw a Junkyard Dogs truck on Teakwood Drive filled with all of her items: mattresses, chairs, clothes, valuables and important documents.

“The apartment was a P instead of a T,” Joy said. “They made a mistake and took all of our stuff without any authorization.”

Junkyard Dogs is a third-party contractor Carroll Properties hired.

Their manager told us the employee was given the key to the wrong unit. No one at TreyBrooke Village Apartments or Carroll properties would go on camera.

Instead, we first got this statement which says in part:

“We do not feel that TreyBrooke Village is at fault in this matter, as it was a third-party contractor that committed the error in trashing out the wrong unit.”

Late Monday afternoon, we received an updated statement:

“We acknowledge the mistakes were made, and we are committed to making this right”

Meanwhile, the family of four is sleeping on the floor.

“The junkyard company provided us one night in the hotel, so we went to sleep in the hotel,” Joy said.

Joy is hurt by what happened. Her kids have nothing, and she lost items that are priceless to her family.

“Everything was damaged,” she said.

Non-profits and the police department have given the family some help. What disappoints Joy the most is how the whole situation has been handled.

“I’m surprised the landlord isn’t calling to see how we’re doing, asking about how the kids are, about how we’re handling all of this. They haven’t done anything to show any care. It’s just not fair,” Joy said.

A spokesperson for Carroll Propertiessaid he is confident they can reach an amicable resolution with the family.

The Ojos filed a police report, and they are reviewing all their legal options.

As to how the initial mistake was made, the information is not being shared with us after several inquiries.