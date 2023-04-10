GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating multiple crashes on Monday night.

Randolph Avenue at Harrington Street is closed due to a crash with reported injuries.

FOX8 is told the call reporting the crash came in at 9:10 p.m. The crash reportedly involved two cars, and two people were taken to the hospital.

One of the people is in critical condition.

A total of three people were involved in the crash, and a vehicle was on fire at one point.

Pisgah Church Road at North Elm Street is also closed due to a crash involving a serious injury, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police have not said when the roads will reopen.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

This isa developing story.