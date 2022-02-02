Crimestoppers offering $5,000 reward after 14-year-old shot, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest after a Greensboro 14-year-old was shot and killed in his home.

Greensboro Police say Jakaylen Chambers was playing video games when he was shot.

Around 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to McPherson Street in reference to a shooting.

Chambers was taken to Baptist Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police believe he was not the intended target of the shooting.

The 14-year-old’s mother told FOX8 her son had a contagious smile and loved his family, friends and dogs.

“The first thing, seeing the age of the child was just heartbreaking,” said Dr. Goldie Wells, councilwoman for District 2.

So far this year, there have been three murders in the area.

“It just seems to be there’s so many in this area, and when…young people are being killed, and I know innocently it seems from what I can gather, it’s heartbreaking,” Dr. Wells said.

She’s working to get in touch with the Chambers family to offer support as they grieve and called the violence that ended the teenager’s life an epidemic.

“The guns are available, the emotions are high and folks just spout off and shoot each other. I don’t have the answer. But I know someday, we will curb this activity,” she said.

If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.