Crews zero in on high contamination recycling routes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Stopping at a recycling bin on the curb in the Rolling Roads community, Greensboro Waste Reduction Supervisor Tori Carle opens the lid to look inside.

“Lots of cardboard, not really seeing any issues,” she notes before grabbing a “thank you for recycling right” sticker.

Carle drove one of 12 of the city’s most contaminated routes Friday, determined after a full-scale recycling audit in May.

“From that, we found 36% contamination,” she explained. “Bagged recycling was our number one issue where people were doing a great job recycling, but it was in a plastic bag, and when that goes to the recycling center, they do not open that up. It goes to the garbage.”

The city has one full-time recycling inspector, but he can’t get to almost 90,000 homes in the city alone. Four extra staff members started going out starting this month to tag cans with one of three stickers along high-contamination routes.

“We’re really, truly trying to make this an education program,” Carle stated.

Bins with minimal or no contamination get a sticker thanking them, carts with some contamination will get an “Oops” sticker letting them know what to correct.

“If you are contaminating quite a bit, to the point where it’s going to hurt other recyclables, we are not collecting those carts,” Carle said.

She explained contamination costs the city hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue because of a cost-sharing agreement with the recycling center.

“Contamination is harmful to other recyclables. But more importantly, it’s harmful to people. There are people that work in the recycling center that are sorting items by hand. I have recently seen needles in the recycling cart. That’s very dangerous for those people,” Carle said.

She cited studies in other cities that a more personalized approach works to clean up recycling.

“We are finding more good recycling than we thought we might on these routes, so there are quite a few people that are trying really hard. But there are still a ton of issues,” Carle explained.

City employees do take note of contamination throughout the year and send postcards to residents who contaminate. If you receive three postcards and one additional tag, personnel will attempt to remove your recycling bin entirely.

Carle said crews will continue driving the 12 routes until December.

She urged people to download the GSO Collects app and use the Waste Wizard tool for more information on how to sort out contamination.