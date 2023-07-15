GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — West Meadowview Road closed due to a crash involving serious injuries, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

West Meadowview Road was closed between Coliseum Boulevard and Floyd Street.

The closed area was near Piedmont Creek and Foust Elementary School.

The closed portion of West Meadowview Drive (OpenStreetMap®)

Police say that the crash involves “serious injuries.” There is no word as to what caused the crash at this time.

Investigators say that two cars were involved in the crash and both drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries. The road reopened at around 3 p.m.