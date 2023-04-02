Intersection of Holts Chapel Road and Pine Street (Map data: Google Maxar Technologies, US Geological Survey)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A part of Holts Chapel Road is closed due to a crash with serious injuries, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police say that both lanes of travel on Holts Chapel Road are closed in the area of Pine Street.

The crash involves serious injuries, according to police. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the time being and seek detours if they must travel through.

There is no word as to what caused the crash.

There is also no word on when Holts Chapel Road will reopen.

This is a developing story.