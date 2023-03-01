GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries shut down East Wendover Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The closure is in effect from East Lindsey Street to Summitt Avenue.

Police say that there is no timeframe for when East Wendover Avenue will reopen.

A man was struck by a vehicle on East Wendover Avenue and has been taken to the hospital, according to Guilford County EMS. His injuries are considered to be life-threatening

There is no information available on what caused the crash at this time.

This is a developing story.