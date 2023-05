GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 1, 2023) – US 29 North is shut down to one lane at Joe Brown Drive due to a crash with serious injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

FOX8 is told a person on a bicycle was hit between McKnight Mill Road and Lakeview Memorial Park and has life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is unknown when the road will reopen.

The cause of the crash is also unknown.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes through the area.

This is a developing story.