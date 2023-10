GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Grandover Parkway is closed in both directions between Trailwood Drive and Dover Park Road due to a crash involving serious injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The cause of the crash is unknown. It also unknown when the road will reopen.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route and use caution if driving through the area.

This is a developing story.