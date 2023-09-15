GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with DWI, and two people were left with serious injuries after a crash in Greensboro this week.

Kenneth Whittenburg, 50, was arrested for DWI on Wednesday night after a crash on East Cone Boulevard, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The car Whittenburg was driving hit had two people inside. Both of them reportedly have serious injuries.

A passenger in Whittenburg’s car was not injured. It is unclear at this time if Whittenburg was injured.

He is also charged with assaulting a police officer after he was taken into custody.

All westbound lanes of East Cone Boulevard between Bernard Street and Summit Avenue were closed due to the crash involving a downed utility pole and fallen power lines. 

The road reopened around 2 a.m. on Thursday.