GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries has closed down a major Greensboro roadway.

At 6:56 p.m. on Saturday, the Greensboro Police Department sent a news release stating that all lanes of Phillips Avenue are closed between Larchmont Drive and Wayside Drive.

The closure is due to a crash involving serious injuries.

Police say the crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.