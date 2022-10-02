GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The intersection of Gate City Boulevard and South Eugene Street was closed following a crash in Greensboro late Saturday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The crash occurred sometime late Saturday night and the road closure extended into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The intersection is nearby Downtown Greensboro as well as the UNCG and Greensboro College campuses.

There is no word on the status of anyone involved in the crash.

This is a developing story.