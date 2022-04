GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has shut down a ramp on the interstate.

Greensboro police say that the ramp from Sandy Ridge Road leading onto eastbound I-40 is shut down due to a crash with injuries. According to Guilford Metro, the call came in as a rollover crash, but no details about the nature of the crash have been confirmed at this time.

It’s not clear how many people are injured or how severely.

Drivers should use caution in the area and try to find alternate routes.