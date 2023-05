GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police reported a crash with injuries on Tuesday.

Merritt Drive between Immanuel Road and Gentry Street is closed in both directions due to the crash.

Police say a single vehicle crashed, and a driver has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes through the area.

This is a developing story.