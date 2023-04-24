GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – Two lanes of Interstate-40 at the Wendover Avenue exit are closed due to a crash with reported injuries.

EMS officials tell FOX8 the crash involved three vehicles, eight people were injured in total and one of them has serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Officials have not said how many people were taken to the hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

All of the westbound lanes of I-40 at West Gate City Boulevard were also closed due to a crash with reported injuries.

The severity of the injuries in that crash and the cause are unknown.

This is a developing story.