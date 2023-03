GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with injuries was reported in Greensboro on Thursday night.

All lanes of US 29 Northbound will be shut down between 16th Street and Cone Boulevard.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is also unknown.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes in the area.

This is a developing story.