GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 North on the Greensboro Urban Loop was shut down due to a fatal crash Thursday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 126 near Exit 126 for US 421, and emergency services workers did confirm one person was killed in the wreck.

The closure is expected to last for an extended period of time.

Traffic cam footage shows multiple emergency vehicles at the scene of the crash.

Officials are still investigating.