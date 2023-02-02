GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on Interstate 40 West involving injuries has closed multiple lanes on the highway, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 214, near Exit 214 for Wendover Avenue, according to NCDOT.

The closure is in effect between the Wendover Avenue exit and Exit 216 for Patterson Avenue.

Police say that the crash “involves injuries.” It is not clear what caused the crash or the extent of the injuries to anyone involved in the crash.

Traffic cam footage shows a large amount of congestion in the area. There is no time estimate for the highway to reopen.

There is no further information available at this time. This is a developing story.