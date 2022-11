GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The 2900 block of Patterson Street in Greensboro is closed due to a crash with reported injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

FOX8 is told two vehicles were involved, and one of them was a police vehicle.

Traffic has been diverted onto South Holden Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.

The cause of the crash is also unknown.

This is a developing story.