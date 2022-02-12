Greensboro woman dies after car struck while stopped in middle lane of I-40 west

Greensboro News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after her car stopped on Interstate 40 west in Greensboro on Saturday morning.

At 9:04 a.m., police responded to the crash on I-40 west, near Vanstory Street.

Police say 79-year-old Lena Langley Thomas, of Greensboro, was driving a 1986 Nissan 300ZX west on I-40 when the vehicle stopped in the center lane.

A Greensboro 21-year-old, driving a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic, hit the Nissan.

Thomas was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash and say that speed and impairment are not believed to be factors. No word on why the car was stopped on the highway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter