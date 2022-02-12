Greensboro woman dies after car struck while stopped in middle lane of I-40 west

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after her car stopped on Interstate 40 west in Greensboro on Saturday morning.

At 9:04 a.m., police responded to the crash on I-40 west, near Vanstory Street.

Police say 79-year-old Lena Langley Thomas, of Greensboro, was driving a 1986 Nissan 300ZX west on I-40 when the vehicle stopped in the center lane.

A Greensboro 21-year-old, driving a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic, hit the Nissan.

Thomas was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash and say that speed and impairment are not believed to be factors. No word on why the car was stopped on the highway.