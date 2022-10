GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road.

Police say that the crash involves injuries.

There is no word about what caused the crash, the number of people involved, or the severity of their injuries.

This is a developing story.