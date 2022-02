Crash involving Guilford County Sheriff’s Office vehicle shuts down 1 lane of I-73 near Bryan Boulevard

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One lane of I-73 is shut down after a crash involving a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office SUV on Tuesday.

The left lane was closed near exit 107 to Bryan Boulevard at 5:24 p.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation.

It is expected to reopen around 6:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office SUV was damaged, and another vehicle has front-end damage.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or take an alternate route.

This is a developing story.