GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A city bus was involved in a crash in Greensboro on Monday night.

FOX8 is told the crash happened on Yanceyville Street around 7 p.m. The bus reportedly hit a vehicle and pushed it into a utility pole.

Multiple people on the bus have minor injuries. The driver of the car that was hit was also hurt.

The road and nearby intersections are currently closed, and it is unclear if the crash knocked out power in the area.

The cause of the crash is also unknown.

This is a developing story.