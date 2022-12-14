GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy area closed after a crash in Greensboro.

Westbound lanes of Wendover Avenue near Norwalk Street were shut down after a crash that downed utility poles in the area.

There is one eastbound lane being used, and drivers are being rerouted onto Norwalk Street.

No one was injured in the crash, but two utility poles fell down onto West Wendover Avenue. Multiple Duke Energy crews are on the scene, working to get things reconnected so the busy area can reopen.

There do not appear to be any power outages as a result of this crash.

Drivers should plan to avoid West Wendover Avenue on Wednesday morning.