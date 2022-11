GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Both lanes of US 29 northbound between Wendover Avenue and Lindsay Street are closed after a crash, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

EMS officials tell FOX8 one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

All traffic will be diverted onto Wendover Avenue.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.

Drivers are asked to use caution and take an alternate route.

This is a developing story.