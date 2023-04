GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Emergency officials are on the scene of a crash with injuries on Interstate 85 north of River Road.

One person was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

Traffic in the southbound lanes is at a standstill. The road is closed at mile marker 29.

The road was closed around 5:40 p.m. and is expected to reopen around 7:40 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story.