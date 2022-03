GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash closed an offramp in Greensboro on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The off-ramp from I-840 W/785 N onto I-40 W will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or take a different route.