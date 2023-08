GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy stretch of interstate is closed Friday morning.

Greensboro Police Department said that just before 5 a.m. they got a call about a multi-vehicle crash that closed all westbound lanes of I-40 between Freeman Mill Road and W. Wendover Avenue.

It’s unknown when the lanes will reopen and if there were any injuries.

Drivers should take alternate routes.