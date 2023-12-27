GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large piece of equipment falling off a truck may be snarling traffic in Greensboro.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a truck carrying a disassembled crane left a Guy M. Turner equipment yard, turning onto Bishop Road but hitting some mud. This caused the crane to shift and fall into a ditch.

Due to the placement of power lines near the ditch, they can’t bring in another crane to pick up the 135,000 pounds of crane, and multiple heavy wreckers had to be brought in.

The Department of Transportation is assisting to block Bishop Road both ways near Groometown Road.

This area is likely to be closed for a large portion of the day while they work to remove the equipment.