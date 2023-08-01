GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Transform GSO is not your typical office setting.

The large open spaces, phone-booth style workstations and fully equipped bar serving up free coffee and beer set it apart.

But for people like Bill Howland, it’s hard to imagine it any different.

“I’ve got quiet time in my office,” Howland said. “I can meet out here in the community area one-on-one in a relaxed atmosphere, and then we can conduct the Dale Carnegie training programs.”

Howland is Regional Director for a global training development provider with its biggest North Carolina presence in Raleigh. By renting an office at Transform GSO when it opened its second location in downtown Greensboro in late 2021, he unknowingly joined a movement: The Coworking movement.

“We find that it’s just easier to get the work done when you’re feeling inspired in a unique location that’s not your home,” said Peggy Hickle, executive director of Transform GSO.

Coworking is when people from multiple companies share an office and equipment. She’s seen the steady rise of coworking further fueled by the pandemic.

“People are wanting to come back from their isolation. And don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of people who are firmly ensconced in their home office situation and love that,” Hinkle said. “But for those who were feeling the isolation, coworking is a really great affordable alternative.”

According to Coworking Cafe, an online platform that tracks industry trends, there were 6,163 coworking space locations across the US in June 2023. That’s a 10-percent climb from just three months earlier in March when there were 5,612 co-working locations.

The growth is the result of a need that has broad appeal.

“What we thought would be the main similarity would be that it would be mostly startups, solopreneurs and small businesses working their way up,” Hickle said. “And that is a lot of it, but we actually have some very well-established businesses here, too.”

Howland believes the shared space model that allows workers to create and collaborate is the way of the future.

“It’s community, fun, relaxed. It can be at an executive level, and it allows us to build relationships very easily and casually,” Howland said.