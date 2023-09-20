GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after two people died in what they believe was a murder-suicide.

According to Greensboro Police Department, on Tuesday just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a home on Hargett Street about a stabbing or gunshot wound.

When they got to the home, they found Luegina Carlane Ingram, 44, and Tanena Devon Ingram, 48. They had both been shot. Luegina Ingram was pronounced dead at the scene and Tanena Ingram was taken to the hospital where he died from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say they believe Tanena Ingram killed Luegina Ingram, identified by police as his spouse, and then shot himself.

The investigation is ongoing.