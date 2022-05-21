GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The third annual Cops-N-Rodders car show took place on Saturday at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in support of the Special Olympics.

The event was hosted by the Greensboro Police Departments’ Special Olympics Committee in partnership with The Triad Chevy Club.

The event featured all makes and models of cars and trucks, categories of judgment included:

Top 10 muscle cars from 1986-present day

Top 10 muscle cars from 1985 and older

Top 10 trucks including SUVs, Jeeps, Ford Rancheros and Chevy El-Caminos

Special Olympics Choice

Sponsors Choice

GPD Chiefs Choice

Local vendors and food trucks also took part in the festivities.