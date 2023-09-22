GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Controversial rezoning plans are moving forward for 4.4 acres of land on West Friendly Avenue.

The owner Glenn Drew is looking to put townhomes on his property but needs to change the zoning plans to allow it.

People have been raising their concerns for months about this controversial re-zoning plan.

They are not happy that they could possibly see townhomes on Drew’s property when the neighborhood around that land is surrounded by single-family houses. People living in the area want to keep it that way.

“We shouldn’t allow one person to come in and destroy a community,” said Nicky Smith, who lives near the land.

“No rezoning” signs along West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro and a petition with more than 1,000 signatures show people don’t want to see their neighborhood change.

“This is actually a big deal to all of us who live here,” said Art Close, who lives within walking distance from Drew’s property.

Back in August, Drew pulled his original plans for the property.

Last week, he resubmitted his unified development plan certification. This is his first step in rezoning his property.

“Frustrates us because we’re not getting a say. He’s not listening and talking to us. We offered some suggestions, and he turned around and said, ‘I’m just going to do what I want to do,'” Close said.

According to his new plan, Drew is requesting 22 units of townhomes as tall as 45 feet. The land is 4.4 acres, and there could be five units per acre.

Right now, his land is zoned as R3 which only allows you to build your standard single-family home, but he wants to change it to a PUD to allow him to build.

Other than traffic congestion and neighborhood-style concerns, neighbors are more concerned about the long run.

“If he is able to do it, that opens the door for other developers to come in and buy two houses and do the exact same thing very easily,” Smith said.

These plans are not approved yet. The next step for the owner is the file for a PUD rezoning application. Drew has until Oct. 6 to submit it.

As of today, the City of Greensboro has not received an application yet.

FOX8 reached out to Drew’s lawyer three times for a statement, but no one picked up the phone.