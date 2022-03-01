Construction schedule set for new Guilford County Sheriff’s Office headquarters

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Walking through the halls of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Aldous Heron pointed out the numerous issues in the building.

He showed FOX8 water-stained ceilings and walls, a flood-damaged basement and rust and wood rot at the existing facility off Washington Street in downtown Greensboro.

“This building is very old. There are quite a few things that continue to go wrong,” he said Tuesday.

Captain Heron said crews work to maintain the building as best they can, but the sheriff’s office has simply outgrown it.

“We had to convert one of our exercise rooms into an office just this past year. The sheriff’s office is constantly expanding, constantly in an ebb and flow, and we’re getting new folks, new ideas, and we have to prepare for new people,” he explained.

Plans are set to tear down the old Guilford County Jail at the corner of Eugene Street and Sycamore Street to build a $23.9 million headquarters in its place.

During a Guilford County Board of Commissioners work session on Feb. 17, the county’s facility director said the new space will add at least ten more offices and additional parking spaces.

“Especially for our detention personnel. They have to park in what we call the H lot and get shuttled to the building where they work. If we have the new office building and this building is torn down, it will have enough spaces,” Capt. Heron said.

Bullets pierced three windows in a November 2020 shooting outside the Guilford County Courthouse.

“Came through that glass, hit a monitor that was sitting here,” Capt. Heron explained, pointing to a deputy’s desk.

He said the new building will have ballistics panels and added security measures. There are also plans in the works for a real-time crime center inside.

“Personnel that are trained can go in there and view things, especially if there are cameras in the county area even in some parts of the city that we can see, and they can see things happen real-time,” Capt. Heron said.

All services for the public will be consolidated under one roof at the new building like providing concealed carry and pistol permits instead of sending people to the courthouse.

Work to secure the old jail site is expected to start in June with demolition in December.

The new building is expected to be complete in August 2024, with the demolition of the old building and new parking finished by December 2024.