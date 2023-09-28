GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Construction barrels are lining several streets of downtown Greensboro.

Right now, portions of North Eugene Street and Greene Street have crews working on streetscape projects. Soon, Davie Street will have construction for the same reason.

All of the streetscape projects won’t be done for a few years, but the section on North Eugene Street behind the First National Bank Field is expected to be done by the end of October.

During construction, there will still be one lane of traffic open, which is crucial for local businesses.

“It is very tough to stay in business,” said Jimmy Contogiannis, the owner of Acropolis Greek Restaurant.

He says construction has short-term and long-term impacts on his business.

“Most the time, Greensboro residents when they see blocked off roads or cones and stuff like that out there, they don’t stop, and then they find another place for two to three months then they might not be back for six months,” Contogiannis said.

Next door, the owner of Select Cycle says he is frustrated with the planning of the project.

“We are all for it. We love what is happening. We appreciate our leaders putting this together, making it possible, but please consider the way you went about this,” said John Hill, the owner of Select Cycle.

The first phase of construction on North Eugene Street was a year and a half ago for the underground work. This week, crews started surface work which includes sidewalk improvements, new lighting, plants and other furnishings.

“Lots of other downtown areas, Winston, High Point, they have done a lot to beautify it and make it more appealing to go to, and I think Greensboro has been kind of behind on that,” said Joe Aldrige, who works in downtown Greensboro.

The city says the crews on Greene Street are finishing up the underground work and will begin soon on the above-ground portion.

“That involves also resurfacing the road because we will be converting it to full-way … traffic, so there will be some other things going in, including new signals,” said Hanna Cockburn, the director of transportation for the City Greensboro.

People who work near Greene Street, where it is a one-way street, say making traffic move in both directions is needed.

“I sit in an office right there, so I see cars coming down this street the wrong way all the time, so I think it is needed. If you are new to the area and trying to navigate downtown, it does make it a little tough,” Aldrige said.

The city started this streetscape process back in 2017 by using $25 million in funds from voter-approved bonds to make updates to several streets downtown.

Those projects are now coming to life one by one.

“These are really important parts of making downtown a successful, vibrant place,” Cockburn said.

The timelines all depend on weather and supplies for the most up-to-date timeline from the city on all the streetscape projects downtown.