GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is on a roll with record enrollment and a highly regarded engineering school.

Now employers are knocking down doors to hire students.

Inside the Corbett Sports Center, more than 400 employers including Toyota scouted potential candidates on Wednesday.

“It’s very overwhelming, especially with all the companies,” sophomore Jiselle McFarlane said

Whether it’s a chance to score a highly sought-after interview or just getting a foot in the door, students made sure they prepared for this day.

Aspiring engineer Robert Scott wasn’t taking any chances when he heard TOYOTA signed up to recruit.

“My job is going to be there, so make sure you talk to them possibly in your summer internship, which I’m looking for,” Scott said.

Toyota will create 2,00 high-paying jobs at its soon-to-be-opened battery plant in Liberty.

“We want to not just be a building in someone’s neighborhood or someone’s backyard. We want to demonstrate that we are here not just to bring jobs but to bring communities development,” said Toyota production engineer Edwin Akpaita.

Toyota picked the Piedmont because of the talent here.

“I keep continuously hearing about Toyota and the new jobs they’re bringing to smaller local cities and even the bigger cities … which is pretty good for everybody,” Scott said.