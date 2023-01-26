GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A community is seeking answers after an 8-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bunk bed in Greensboro.

On Thursday, the victim’s family, via Greensboro police and Guilford County Crime Stoppers, released the name and a photo of the young victim as investigators continued searching for the culprit or culprits behind the shooting.

Center: Aacuria Hinton (Courtesy of Aacuria Hinton’s family via Guilford County Crime Stoppers)

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aacuria Hinton, 8, was asleep in the top bunk of her bed at her home on Autumn Drive when a bullet fired into the room and hit her. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“It was like a loud pop … and then I heard ‘tat, tat, tat,'” said Antoinette Lewis, a neighbor.

Lewis looked out her window and saw Greensboro police responding to the scene.

FOX8 crews spotted bullet holes in a window and a door, as well as shattered glass covering the front doorstep. There was also a vehicle in the driveway with a window partially shot out.

People who live in the neighborhood told FOX8 they hear gunfire often. Lewis says she does not plan to let her grandchildren, who are around the age of the victim, play outside now, and she’s looking for a new place to live.

“It could’ve been anybody’s child, so I’m sad,” she said. “I’m really sad because the neighborhood that I once loved is becoming so messed up that I’ve just got to get out of here.”

FOX8’s Caroline Bowyer talked with Greensboro City Councilwoman Goldie Wells who oversees that district. She said it hurts knowing this type of situation keeps happening, and what’s worse is no one seems to have an answer to stop this violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or by submitting a tip through the P3tips mobile app or P3tips.com. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that helps to solve this case.